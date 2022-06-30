See All Pediatricians in Hilo, HI
Super Profile

Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Meurs works at Wanda G Meurs MD LLC in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wanda G Meurs MD LLC
    Wanda G Meurs MD LLC
120 Pauahi St Ste 305, Hilo, HI 96720
(808) 969-3222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Cryosurgery
Injuries
Acute Pharyngitis
Cryosurgery
Injuries

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    We've been with Dr Meurs for 14 years now. She listens, is compassionate and very knowledgeable. She is always positive in her approach. My son said he was grateful for a great doctor.
    Steph — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD
    About Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144311879
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meurs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meurs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meurs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meurs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meurs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meurs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meurs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

