Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD
Dr. Wanda Meurs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Wanda G Meurs MD LLC120 Pauahi St Ste 305, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-3222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
We’ve been with Dr Meurs for 14 years now. She listens, is compassionate and very knowledgeable. She is always positive in her approach. My son said he was grateful for a great doctor.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Meurs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meurs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meurs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meurs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meurs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meurs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meurs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.