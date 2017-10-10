Overview

Dr. Wanda Merced, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Merced works at Prohealth Physicians Intrnl Mdc in Manchester, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Meriden, CT and Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.