Dr. Wanda Merced, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merced is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Merced, MD
Overview
Dr. Wanda Merced, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Merced works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prohealth Physicians of Manchester515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-0313Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 320 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5940
- 3 816 Broad St Ste 15, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (860) 284-4950
-
4
Prohealth Laboratory950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merced?
Dr. Merced took care of my two children from birth to adulthood. She was recommended to me by a family member who also brought her three children to Dr. Merced. I had complete trust in her abilities as a pediatrician to take care of my children both in sickness and in health. The office staff was always pleasant and treated my family with the utmost care and concern whenever I was in need of their assistance, both with routine questions and emergencies. I was very blessed to have found her!
About Dr. Wanda Merced, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851369870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merced has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merced accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merced has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merced works at
Dr. Merced speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Merced. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merced.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merced, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merced appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.