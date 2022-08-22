Overview

Dr. Wanda McMicheal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. McMicheal works at River Valley Primary Care Services in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.