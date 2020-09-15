Dr. Wanda Guy-Craft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy-Craft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Guy-Craft, MD
Overview
Dr. Wanda Guy-Craft, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Senoia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Guy-Craft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physicians At Senoia48 Main St Ste 3A, Senoia, GA 30276 Directions (678) 723-0400
-
2
Piedmont Urgent Care By Wellstreet- Peachtree City100 Line Creek Dr, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (470) 444-9523
-
3
Community Medical Center643 Main St, Palmetto, GA 30268 Directions (770) 463-4644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guy-Craft?
Very personable great experience and well versed in ortho
About Dr. Wanda Guy-Craft, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598958894
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guy-Craft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy-Craft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guy-Craft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guy-Craft works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy-Craft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy-Craft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy-Craft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy-Craft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.