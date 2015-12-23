See All Dermatologists in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Wanda Boote, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wanda Boote, MD is a Dermatologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Boote works at Wanda M Boote MD in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wanda M Boote MD
    2060 5th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 895-3376
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Lipomas
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Lipomas

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Medicare

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wanda Boote, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063517050
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane University
    Internship
    • Presby Denver St Lukes Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boote works at Wanda M Boote MD in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boote’s profile.

    Dr. Boote has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

