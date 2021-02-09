Dr. Wanda Blanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Blanton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wanda Blanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Blanton works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Shes excellent! Patient, kind, bright and positive.
About Dr. Wanda Blanton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417123431
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blanton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanton works at
Dr. Blanton has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanton.
