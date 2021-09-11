Overview

Dr. Wan Kwan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center South and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kwan works at NORTH EAST ALABAMA NEPHROLOGY LLC in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.