Dr. Wan Kwan, MD
Overview
Dr. Wan Kwan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center South and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Edward F. Hwang M.d.427 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-3508
Hospital Affiliations
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Floyd Cherokee Medical Center
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor that provide time and is very caring to patients. He is a life saver to me and my family.
About Dr. Wan Kwan, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063457539
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
