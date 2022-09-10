Overview

Dr. Wame Waggenspack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Waggenspack works at Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Dislocation and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.