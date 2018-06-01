Dr. Walton Toy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walton Toy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walton Toy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Locations
Mercy Clinic 52nd Street1002 S 52nd St, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-3722
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was excellent-Dr. Toy was very knowledgeable about my problem and helped me get relief right away
About Dr. Walton Toy, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1033231915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Toy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toy has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Toy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toy.
