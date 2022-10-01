Dr. Walton Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walton Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Walton Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School
Locations
True Surgical Partners8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor interpreted the test results for me in language that I could understand. Appreciated that.
About Dr. Walton Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1063455533
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.