Overview

Dr. Walton Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Southwestern Med School



Dr. Taylor works at True Surgical Partners in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.