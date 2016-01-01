Dr. Walton Montegut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montegut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walton Montegut, MD
Overview
Dr. Walton Montegut, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Locations
Chernoff Plastic Surgery1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 544-3232
Dr. Walton Montegut1401 Avocado Ave Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walton Montegut, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery / Lsu
- NY Hospital - Cornell University / Burn Fellowship
- Lenox Hill Hospital , Ny Ny
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montegut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
