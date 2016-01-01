See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Walton Montegut, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walton Montegut, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Montegut works at Northern California Medical Associates Inc in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chernoff Plastic Surgery
    1701 4th St Ste 200, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 544-3232
  2. 2
    Dr. Walton Montegut
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-2711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carcinoma in Situ
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Carcinoma in Situ
Cosmetic Conditions

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Walton Montegut, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1033246228
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Plastic Surgery / Lsu
Residency
  • NY Hospital - Cornell University / Burn Fellowship
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital , Ny Ny
Medical Education
  • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Walton Montegut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montegut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Montegut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Montegut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Montegut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montegut.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montegut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montegut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

