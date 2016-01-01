See All Ophthalmologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Walton Joyner Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (7)
37 years of experience
Dr. Walton Joyner Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Dr. Joyner Jr works at Walton K Joyner Jr MD PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Walton K Joyner Jr MD PA
    Walton K Joyner Jr MD PA
3900 Browning Pl Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 787-2758

Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Walton Joyner Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851376164
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Joyner Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joyner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joyner Jr works at Walton K Joyner Jr MD PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Joyner Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Joyner Jr has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Visual Field Defects and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joyner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Joyner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joyner Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joyner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joyner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

