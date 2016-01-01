Dr. Walter Zelasko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelasko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Zelasko, DPM
Overview
Dr. Walter Zelasko, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Zelasko works at
Locations
Novant Health Foot & Ankle - Westgate3641 Westgate Center Cir Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Zelasko, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1811937741
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelasko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelasko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelasko works at
Dr. Zelasko has seen patients for Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelasko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zelasko speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelasko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelasko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelasko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelasko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.