Dr. Walter Zavala, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Zavala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They graduated from San Marcos University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Locations
Suncoast Medical Associates PA601 Deltona Blvd Ste 101, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions (386) 574-6079
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Thank God for Dr. Walter Zavala. He is our primary doctor for 22 years. He cares about his patients like they are part of his family. We are so grateful to him and his staff for keeping us healthy. We highly recommend Dr. Walter Zavala. John & Jeannette B
About Dr. Walter Zavala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Peruvian Air force Hospital | Raritan Bay Hospital, Peruvian Air Force Hospital
- Raritan Bay Hospital
- San Marcos University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavala speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.