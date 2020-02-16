See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Deltona, FL
Dr. Walter Zavala, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Walter Zavala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deltona, FL. They graduated from San Marcos University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Zavala works at Suncoast Medical Associates PA in Deltona, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Medical Associates PA
    601 Deltona Blvd Ste 101, Deltona, FL 32725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 574-6079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Osteoporosis
Obesity
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Osteoporosis
Obesity

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 16, 2020
    Great Doctor. Thank God for Dr. Walter Zavala. He is our primary doctor for 22 years. He cares about his patients like they are part of his family. We are so grateful to him and his staff for keeping us healthy. We highly recommend Dr. Walter Zavala. John & Jeannette B
    John & Jeannette B — Feb 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Walter Zavala, MD
    About Dr. Walter Zavala, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104802982
    Education & Certifications

    • Peruvian Air force Hospital | Raritan Bay Hospital, Peruvian Air Force Hospital
    • Raritan Bay Hospital
    • San Marcos University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Zavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zavala works at Suncoast Medical Associates PA in Deltona, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zavala’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

