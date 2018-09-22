See All Dermatologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Walter Yourchek, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Yourchek, MD is a Dermatologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Yourchek works at Stuart I Jacobs MD PC in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stuart I Jacobs MD A Professional Corp.
    5345 N El Dorado St Ste 12, Stockton, CA 95207 (209) 957-6662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Athlete's Foot
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 22, 2018
    Best Doctor EVER!!!!!
    Pamela Whitmore in stockton, CA — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Walter Yourchek, MD

    Dermatology
    58 years of experience
    English, Japanese
    1487683579
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Yourchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yourchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yourchek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yourchek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yourchek works at Stuart I Jacobs MD PC in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yourchek’s profile.

    Dr. Yourchek has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yourchek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yourchek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yourchek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yourchek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yourchek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

