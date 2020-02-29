See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dothan, AL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (12)
51 years of experience
Dr. Walter Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Young works at Women's Medical Center in Dothan, AL.

    Womens Medical Center PC
    Womens Medical Center PC
    1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 600, Dothan, AL 36301
(334) 793-3900

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Oophorectomy
Vaginal Prolapse
First Trimester Screening
Oophorectomy
Vaginal Prolapse
First Trimester Screening

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 29, 2020
    He's my gynecologist and I've been seeing him since the mid-90's. I've found him to be the best, most professional, and knowledgeable doctor. He's performed one sx on me. Highly recommended doctor.
    Pamela Bruce — Feb 29, 2020
    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770515868
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Women's Medical Center in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

