Dr. Walter Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at North Texas Endoscopy Centers in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.