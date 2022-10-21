Dr. Walter Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Red Bird Endoscopy Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 189, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 331-2922
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 630, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 467-8302
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young and his team were highly professional..had a colonoscopy and everything went great..would highly recommend this Doctor
About Dr. Walter Young, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356301055
Education & Certifications
- U Calif-Davis
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young has seen patients for Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.