Overview

Dr. Walter Wynkoop, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Wynkoop works at Howard, Leitner & Perlmulter Urologic Assoc. in Jackson, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Forked River, NJ, Whiting, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.