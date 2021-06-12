Overview

Dr. Walter Wray III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Wray III works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.