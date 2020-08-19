Overview

Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Willoughby works at Jeff Willoughby, M.D., Pulmonary & Sleep in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.