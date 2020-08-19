See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Willoughby works at Jeff Willoughby, M.D., Pulmonary & Sleep in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeff Willoughby MD Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 355, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Starmark
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Willoughby is a very thoughtful and caring physician. I have been going to him for about 8 years, and have had a great experience. The only drawback is that the pace of the office is very slow. This is partially due to the fact that he reads patients charts before he sees the patient, so he is current, and does not have to spend a ton of time going over everything twice. He listens, and in the event something comes up that he is not aware of, he takes the time to listen and learn. He documents well, and his notes are available on the patient portal. The staff is friendly and caring as well.
    Michael — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Walter Willoughby, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    47 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1376592477
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan
    St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
