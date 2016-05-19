Overview

Dr. Walter Wielkiewicz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Wielkiewicz works at Prime Care Of South Eastern OH in Zanesville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.