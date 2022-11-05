Dr. Walter Voigt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voigt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Voigt, MD
Dr. Walter Voigt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Santa Fe Medical Center4801 Beckner Rd Ste 1650, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 772-2000
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
ER visit resulting in appendectomy. Dr. Voight was superb in every way.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Voigt speaks Spanish.
