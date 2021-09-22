Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventayen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Diana Warren D.o. P.c.4580 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Follow up after ER visit. He is a very knowledgeable and kind doctor
About Dr. Walter Ventayen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841303286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventayen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventayen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventayen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventayen speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventayen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventayen.
