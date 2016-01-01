Overview

Dr. Walter Tucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at Novant Health Prosperity Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.