Dr. Walter Tobin, MD

Neurology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Walter Tobin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.

Dr. Tobin works at W DENNIS TOBIN MD, PA , VICTORIA TEXAS in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Victoria Office
    2700 Citizens Plz Ste 204, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Cuero Regional Hospital
  • Detar Hospital Navarro
  • Lavaca Medical Center
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Yoakum Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    May 09, 2019
    An excellent physician. Explains everything in great detail and gets to the root of the problem.I highly recommend him as a top notch physician who is an expert in his field of Neurology. Victoria is very fortunate to have Dr. Tobin.
    About Dr. Walter Tobin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861499063
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship
    • St Francis Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin works at W DENNIS TOBIN MD, PA , VICTORIA TEXAS in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

    Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

