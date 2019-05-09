Overview

Dr. Walter Tobin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Lavaca Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Tobin works at W DENNIS TOBIN MD, PA , VICTORIA TEXAS in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.