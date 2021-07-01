Dr. Walter Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Taylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their fellowship with LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Pediatric Clinic of Rockwall PA6800 Heritage Pkwy Ste 201, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 412-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and took the time to explain what procedure he was doing .
About Dr. Walter Taylor, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1992709620
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
