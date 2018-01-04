Dr. Taubenslag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Taubenslag, MD
Dr. Walter Taubenslag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.
Dr. Taubenslag works at
Valley Urology L.l.c.20 Medical Park Ste 201, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-1412
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wetzel County Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr T is a excellent surgeon. He is very honest and straight forward. He takes the time to explain what’s going on medically to both the patient and their family.
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1699766923
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Taubenslag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taubenslag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taubenslag works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taubenslag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taubenslag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taubenslag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taubenslag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.