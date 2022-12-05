Dr. Walter Sussman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Sussman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Sussman, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Sussman works at
Locations
Boston Sports and Biologics20 Walnut St Ste 14, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (774) 233-9649Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Sussman a few times since a bad auto accident a few months ago in which I was rear ended by someone texting and my car was totaled. Been in PT for back and arm pain due to nerve damage and was referred to Dr. Sussman and could not be happier. He is very attentive, compassionate and 100% spot on with his diagnosis and recommended next steps. More visits up and coming. I highly highly recommend Dr. Sussman!
About Dr. Walter Sussman, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1538457684
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr|St. Vincent Hospital
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
