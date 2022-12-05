Overview

Dr. Walter Sussman, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Sussman works at Boston Sports and Biologics in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.