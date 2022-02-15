See All Podiatric Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Walter Strash, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walter Strash, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Strash works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care
    7424 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 (210) 829-8770
    Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Bldg 3, San Antonio, TX 78258 (210) 829-8770
    Medical Center
    9502 Huebner Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78240 (210) 829-8770

Hospital Affiliations
  Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Based on 55 ratings
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr Strash and staff are so attentive and pleasant. Additionally, Dr Strash is incredibly knowledgeable and cared for my issue quickly and explained why I was having foot pain. I will never see a different podiatrist again! This is the best doctor's office in San Antonio! Definitely will recommend to anyone needing a podiatrist!
    Loretta Chenevert — Feb 15, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Strash, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    35 years of experience
    English
    1528117140
    Education & Certifications

    Metropolitan Springfield Hospital
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Carleton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Strash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strash works at Alamo Family Foot & Ankle Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Strash’s profile.

    Dr. Strash has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Strash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

