Dr. Stevens Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mccarthy & Stevens Mds1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste J, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 981-5406
San Antonio Community Hosp Stat Lab901 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 579-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading many negative reviews here I was dreading my appointment would be a disaster and I would leave discouraged. It did take a long time to get an appointment but that is the general rule with specialists. Add Covid-19 to the mix and it was several months before I finalized an appointment. My wait time was surprisingly short. The staff was professional and pleasant. I waited for the doctor for maybe 15 minutes total. When he entered the exam room he immediately engaged me in conversation and put me at ease. His demeanor was jovial and upbeat. Dr. Stevens probably spent about a half-hour with me. Unheard of! He thoroughly discussed all options for me surgically and non-surgically. He shared experiences he had in the profession and there was no hard sell on anything. He genuinely seemed to care. I’m confounded by the negative reviews. I left the appointment feeling fully taken care of and confident my issues were addressed. I hope to be able to shake his hand post Covid.
About Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720058134
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens Jr works at
Dr. Stevens Jr speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.