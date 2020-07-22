See All Otolaryngologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Stevens Jr works at Mccarthy & Stevens Mds in Upland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mccarthy & Stevens Mds
    1330 San Bernardino Rd Ste J, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 981-5406
  2. 2
    San Antonio Community Hosp Stat Lab
    901 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 579-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Carotid Ultrasound

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 22, 2020
    After reading many negative reviews here I was dreading my appointment would be a disaster and I would leave discouraged. It did take a long time to get an appointment but that is the general rule with specialists. Add Covid-19 to the mix and it was several months before I finalized an appointment. My wait time was surprisingly short. The staff was professional and pleasant. I waited for the doctor for maybe 15 minutes total. When he entered the exam room he immediately engaged me in conversation and put me at ease. His demeanor was jovial and upbeat. Dr. Stevens probably spent about a half-hour with me. Unheard of! He thoroughly discussed all options for me surgically and non-surgically. He shared experiences he had in the profession and there was no hard sell on anything. He genuinely seemed to care. I’m confounded by the negative reviews. I left the appointment feeling fully taken care of and confident my issues were addressed. I hope to be able to shake his hand post Covid.
    Paul G. — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Walter Stevens Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720058134
    Education & Certifications

    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stevens Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens Jr works at Mccarthy & Stevens Mds in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stevens Jr’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

