Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smithwick IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Smithwick IV works at
Locations
-
1
Knauer & Smithwick Ophthalmology Associates PA2535 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-6548
- 2 905 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 269-0989
-
3
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-6548
-
4
Uf Health Jacksonville655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 244-5594Tuesday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smithwick IV?
DR. Smithwick has treated me for a serious facial, eye injury over the last year and several surgeries. I have never had a more professional, dedicated, kind and caring doctor…..ever. He has guided me through a difficult, frightening time with skill and care that have always left me comfortable and confident. His staff are all excellent, too. Just as compassionate and professional in all their duties. I cannot recommend Dr. Smithwick too highly. Aside, I initially went to another surgeon, and the experience was very, very poor so that I immediately left and went to Dr. Smithwick.
About Dr. Walter Smithwick IV, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144292202
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smithwick IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smithwick IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smithwick IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smithwick IV works at
Dr. Smithwick IV has seen patients for Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smithwick IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smithwick IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithwick IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithwick IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithwick IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.