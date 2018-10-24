Overview

Dr. Walter Short, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paragould, AR. They completed their residency with Uams Area Health Educ Ctrs



Dr. Short works at Paragould Doctors Clinic in Paragould, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.