Dr. Walter Seifert, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Seifert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dr. Seifert's Clinic258 E Altamonte Dr Ste 1001, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (321) 280-3949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient at this clinic for quite some time. Both doctors are very knowledgeable and have done what they can to treat my condition. I feel very fortunate to have them as my physicians.
About Dr. Walter Seifert, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003835729
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Seifert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seifert accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifert speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.
