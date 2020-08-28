Overview

Dr. Walter Schroeder, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Schroeder works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.