Dr. Walter Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Schroeder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Schroeder, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 792-6700
-
3
Southwest Office3131 La Canada St Ste 241, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schroeder?
I really like Doc, but I had to wait 6 months, then came covid, my surgery got cancel. Now I have another appointment October 22, I Pray that doesnt get canceled.
About Dr. Walter Schroeder, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205892650
Education & Certifications
- Evgsm
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schroeder works at
Dr. Schroeder has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schroeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schroeder speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schroeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schroeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.