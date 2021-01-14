Overview

Dr. Walter Sassard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sassard works at Ghassan Noureddine, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.