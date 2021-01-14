See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Walter Sassard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walter Sassard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Sassard works at Ghassan Noureddine, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Medical Center
    6550 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Donna Steele — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Walter Sassard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053359752
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charlotte Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Sassard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sassard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sassard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sassard works at Ghassan Noureddine, MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sassard’s profile.

    Dr. Sassard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

