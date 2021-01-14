Dr. Walter Sassard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Sassard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Sassard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Sassard works at
Locations
1
Texas Medical Center6550 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sassard is an excellent spine surgeon. Wonderful bedside manner I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Walter Sassard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053359752
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Memorial Hospital
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sassard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassard works at
Dr. Sassard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassard.
