Dr. Walter Ryan III, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with University At Buffalo State University Of New York
Dr. Ryan III works at
Plantation350 NW 84th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 472-4848Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Boca Raton7301 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 105C, Boca Raton, FL 33433 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Coral Springs2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 310, Coral Springs, FL 33065 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan is the best Immunologist in South Florida by far. He really knows his field. He is highly intelligent and thorough. He can handle complex allergy and immunological issues which most doctors I've been to have never even heard of. I highly recommended him.
About Dr. Walter Ryan III, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1073503843
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- University Mass Med Center
- Tulane University Med Center
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Ryan III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan III works at
Dr. Ryan III has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.