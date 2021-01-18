Dr. Walter Rucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Rucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter Rucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Rucker works at
Comprehensive Wellness Center2535 Georgetown Rd Nw, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 244-0311
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Truly a kind and good man. Never judgmental and so willing to really help you. Tell people he's the best all the time and made my fiance start going to him after him not going to a doctor for years and years. He wants to help you whatever that takes and really listens and understands what you say helps and doesn't and doesn't brush you off at all.
About Dr. Walter Rucker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386644094
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Murray State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rucker works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.