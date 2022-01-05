Overview

Dr. Walter Rios, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rios works at WellMed at Forest in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.