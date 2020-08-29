Dr. Walter Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Rho, MD
Dr. Walter Rho, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Rho works at
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Merrick1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave Fl 2, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Rho listened to my concern, explained treatment and successfully relieved my pain. It is a nice and professional office.
About Dr. Walter Rho, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1992704480
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- Univ Ca Sf Sch Of Med, Hand Surgery-Orthopedic Surgery Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rho speaks Italian and Spanish.
