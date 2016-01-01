Dr. Walter Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Ramirez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
Walter O Ramirez MD,PA8000 SW 117th Ave # PHB1-PHB, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 559-9860Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
About Dr. Walter Ramirez, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1992719074
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- University Of San Carlos De Guatemala
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.