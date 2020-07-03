Overview

Dr. Walter Pyka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Pyka works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Baker’s Cyst, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.