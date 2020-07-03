Dr. Walter Pyka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Pyka, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Pyka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Pyka works at
Locations
-
1
Belmont Office1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Directions (650) 558-9740Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine100 S Ellsworth Ave Ste 607, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 558-9740
-
3
Western Radiation Oncology101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 104, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 558-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pyka?
A really caring, experienced, skilled physician who warns you of the possible bad outcomes, and always seems to deliver the best possible outcome.
About Dr. Walter Pyka, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1871509372
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto Medical Clinic and Foundation
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyka works at
Dr. Pyka has seen patients for Baker’s Cyst, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pyka speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.