Dr. Walter Pipkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Pipkin, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pipkin performed surgery on my grandson . He communicates well and is genuinely interested in a positive outcome for the patient . We give him high marks for his ambition , ability and caring . We are truly blessed to have this stellar surgeon available to us . Thanks Dr. Pipkin for great results and the knowledge that we can call you at any time should we need your help . Our autistic grandsons quality of life has been made so much better through your knowledge , surgical skills and caring . Thank You and those that assist you . From Chase's family .
About Dr. Walter Pipkin, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
