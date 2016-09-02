Overview

Dr. Walter Peters IV, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Peters IV works at Prisma Health Neurology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.