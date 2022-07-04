Dr. Walter Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Peters Office7171 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 307-0496Monday7:30am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 4:15pmWednesday7:30am - 4:15pmThursday7:30am - 4:15pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor and did a good job. Very business like on office visit. Explained all the essentials ect. but took no time to get to know the patient, seemed to be in a hurry.
About Dr. Walter Peters, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245258789
Education & Certifications
- U Of Ok
- University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
