Dr. Walter Peters, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Walter Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Peters works at Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peters Office
    7171 S Yale Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 307-0496
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diplopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract Removal Surgery
Lazy Eye
Senile Cataracts
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Dacryoadenitis
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Endophthalmitis
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Iridectomy
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Temporal Arteritis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Good doctor and did a good job. Very business like on office visit. Explained all the essentials ect. but took no time to get to know the patient, seemed to be in a hurry.
    Foxworthy — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Peters, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245258789
    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Ok
    • University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
