Overview

Dr. Walter Peters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Tulsa Med College and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Peters works at Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.