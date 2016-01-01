Overview

Dr. Walter Pedemonte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl Litoral Rosario and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Pedemonte works at Adolfo Llano MD in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.