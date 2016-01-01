Dr. Walter Pedemonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedemonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Pedemonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Pedemonte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl Litoral Rosario and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Pedemonte works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital1127 N Oakley Blvd, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-2317
-
2
Ada S Mckinley Community Services Inc.2715 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 434-5577
-
3
Practice LTD6551 North Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 445-0480
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Pedemonte, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1669546131
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Med Sch
- Ispi
- U Rosario Med Sch
- U Natl Litoral Rosario
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedemonte has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedemonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
