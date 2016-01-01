Overview

Dr. Walter Pearcy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pearcy works at Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.