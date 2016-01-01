Dr. Walter Pearcy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearcy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Pearcy, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Pearcy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pearcy works at
Locations
-
1
Dlp Cardiology Associates LLC2660 TATE BLVD SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 261-0009
-
2
Dlp Medical Group LLC Dba Fryecare Cardiology602 Morganton Blvd SW, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 754-1919
-
3
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 261-0009
-
4
Hickory Cardiology Associates1771 Tate Blvd SE Ste 201, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 324-4804
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Pearcy, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003873530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearcy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearcy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pearcy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pearcy works at
Dr. Pearcy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearcy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearcy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearcy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.