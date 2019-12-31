Dr. Walter Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Parker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Premier Urology50 Eastdale Ave N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 437-5000
Kingston Urology111 Marys Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 437-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Parker is an excellent urologist. He solved a medical mystery I've lived with for more than 50 years. Really! His bedside manner is kind, clear and thorough.
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Hubbard Hosp-Meharry
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Urology
