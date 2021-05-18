Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Locations
The Urology Group19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 443-6733Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Urology Group1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 480-0220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Brien and his nurse, Tina, have taken great care of me. He has successfully treated my bladder cancer and prostate issues. He takes the time to explain the treatment and prognosis. Outstanding practice.
About Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730173360
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital | Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Saint Joseph University
- Urology
