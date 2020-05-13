Overview

Dr. Walter O'Brien, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. O'Brien works at Los Angeles Pediatric Orthopaedics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.