Dr. Walter Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Nieves, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Nieves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Nieves works at
Locations
-
1
Headache Center-hudson Valley11 N Airmont Rd Ste 10, Suffern, NY 10901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nieves?
Listened to patient, and diagnosed correctly and quickly.
About Dr. Walter Nieves, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1740206440
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nieves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nieves works at
Dr. Nieves has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nieves speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.